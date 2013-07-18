Man arrested on child porn charges gets $10,000 bond

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested on child pornography charges, confirms South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Michael Portilla, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations on July 16.

As partners in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, officers serve a search warrant on Portilla's house, finding images of children engaging in sexual activity in his computer.

A recent migrant from Costa Rica, Portilla is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He was given a $10,000 surety bond, and released.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.