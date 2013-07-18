Surfside attempted murder suspect turns himself in

SurfsideSURFSIDE, SC (WMBF) - The second suspect in an attempted murder and armed robbery incident turned himself in to authorities Monday. Last week, Horry County Police recovered the weapon and arrested the first suspect for attempted murder.

Nineteen-year-ole Ian Campbell was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention center after turning himself in to authorities Monday. He was wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a shooting last week.



The police report states a 16-year-old Surfside teen was outside his family's apartment when his friend, an 18-year-old man later identified as Cody James Williams, and another 19-year-old man, later identified as Ian Campbell, came other to chat.

After a few minutes, Williams reportedly grabbed him and placed the teen in a headlock. Since they were friends, the teen victim thought he was joking around. That's when the Campbell pulled out a gun and said, "This [expletive] ain't no joke! Give me your money!"

The teen thought the gun was a BB gun and turned to walk away. That's when he was shot in the leg, and the two alleged assailants fled the scene. The report states his screams for help alerted his mother who called police.

Responding officers found the teen victim on the ground covered in blood. After identifying his friend and the shooter and a general location for where his friend lived, he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

HCPD Street Crimes Units responded to the area in Surfside where the victim described his friend lived. They found the suspect's car and performed a traffic stop, arresting Cody James Williams. He was booked into J, Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

