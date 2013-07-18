Police charge sex offender with criminal sexual conduct

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man, and registered sex offender, is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after the father of a young child called police about suspected inappropriate behavior.

The report from Horry County Police states the victim's father first alerted them on June 6, claiming his minor son had been assaulted by 27-year-old Jeffrey Allen Lattimore.

The father claimed that Lattimore was an acquaintance of the child's mother, who the child met when the mother had custody of the child. He added that as soon as his child's mother learned Lattimore was a registered sex offender, she sent their son back to his father.

When back in his father's custody, the report states the son detailed how Lattimore touched him inappropriately. The father told police after filing this report, he would take the child to seek medical and psychological attention.

Jeffrey Lattimore was arrested on July 17 and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. His bond was set at $10,000.

