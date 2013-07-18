MBPD: 2 injured, 1 arrested after brawl in Golden Corral parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested overnight after two men said he threw one of them on the ground and then threw a beer bottle at another while they were drinking in a parking lot near Oak Forest Lane.

A Myrtle Beach Police officer responded to a report of an assault at the Golden Corral at 868 Oak Forest Lane Wednesday night at about 11:50 p.m. and met three men in the parking lot, according to the incident report.

One man said he and the two other men were having a beer at that location when the offender, later identified as 41-year-old Francis Charles Coryer, came by and accepted a beer. He then began "yelling and acting crazy," according to one of the victims, and was asked to leave. He pretended to leave, but hid behind a bush, then reappeared and attacked one of the men. Coryer threw the man onto the ground, injuring his shoulder. Coryer then walked off, the victim told police.

Coryer returned with a 12-pack of beer, and when he and another man began to argue, he threw a bottle at him, striking him in the head and causing a major laceration, the report states. The witness corroborated both victims' accounts, but the officer noticed all three men had a very strong smell of alcohol, slurred speech, and were unsteady on their feet.

One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for his shoulder injury, which he learned would require surgery, and the other victim was treated at the scene for the cut to his head, the report states. Both victims identified Coryer as the offender from a photograph shown to them by the officer.

Coryer was found near the scene of the incident and was apparently drunk. He was transported to jail for public intoxication, and a warrant for second-degree assault will be obtained for each of the victims, the report states.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

