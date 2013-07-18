2 women arrested for swimming nude in Myrtle Beach ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two women were arrested for swimming nude in the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night.

Desere Jean Sitton, a 26-year-old Florence resident, and 25-year-old Anna Michelle Hall of Loveland Colorado were seen swimming nude in the ocean near 8th Avenue North at about 11:45 p.m., according to a Myrtle Beach Police incident report.

They were called out of the ocean and retrieved their clothes. Both were arrested for a misdemeanor charge of public exposure and taken to the MBPD jail, the report states.

