Dog owner cited for leaving canine in hot truck

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island man has been cited after police say a dog was left in a hot truck while shopping.

The police report from Myrtle Beach Police states the 68-year-old Pawleys Island man was inside the Myrtle Beach Cost-co for at least 20 minutes when someone called to complain about a dog locked inside her truck on Wednesday.

The report notes that it was 93 degrees outside. The lab mix inside the truck was panting, and since their was no ventilation, the officer took immediate care to remove the dog before considering measuring the temperature inside the vehicle.

The owner has been cited for the mistreatment of animals. The report did not state if the dog was given back to the owner.

