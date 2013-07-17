Witness detains suspect in attempted robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police have charged a man with robbery and public intoxication after a witness to the crime detained him at the scene waiting for officers to arrive.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police report, 51-year-old Kevin Dwayne Narron approached a car in a parking lot at 12th Avenue South and North Kings Highway around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The man sitting in that car claims Narron asked him for money. he lowered his window slightly and reached into his console for something to give Narron. That's when Narron started pushing on the window, trying to get into the car, the report states.

A witness, who was driving by when he saw a man forcing his way into a vehicle, was able to detain Narron until police arrived.

When officers arrived on the scene, they noted a heavy smell of alcohol on Narron. He also had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

Kenny Narron was placed under arrest and charged with common law robbery and public intoxication.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.