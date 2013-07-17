Kickoff inches closer: Pee Dee coaches gather

BENNETTSVILLE, SC - It can be known as the official start to the high school football season - at least in the Pee Dee. Bennettsville, Marlboro County high school and Bulldog head coach Dean Boyd played host to the Dennis Miller Jamboree of Champions Media Day on Wednesday.

Ten teams are set to square off in scrimmages at McAlpine Stadium on August 16th. It is the final practice go for teams before Week Zero kicks off the 2013 regular season on the 23rd. This year's Jamboree features state champions Hartsville and Dillon, along with newcomer Darlington to the mix. It is a collection of teams that all have rich history and success in the postseason, and coach Boyd has made this one of the bigger preseason events for all players and coaches involved.

"It kind of is the kick start to the whole season," Boyd said. "So I look forward to it, I get to see good friends and all the coaches in the jamboree, they get a chance to talk and it gets us ready to go for practice to start on August the 2nd."

"We feel like it is the best in the state of South Carolina and I think Dean and the Marlboro County family does such a great job promoting it and using it as a kickoff," said Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese. "I think it helps the fans get excited too because what great high school football we have in this area."

Below is the schedule of scrimmages for the Dennis Miller Jamboree of Champions:

5:00 - Manning vs. Carver's Bay

6:00 - Cheraw vs. Darlington

7:00 - Chesterfield vs. Hartsville

8:00 - Dillon vs. Pageland-Central

9:00 - Lamar vs. Marlboro County

