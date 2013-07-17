CCU to host Maui Invitational Mainland Tournament

The Coastal Carolina men's basketball team will be a part of one of the premiere preseason college basketball events in the nation this fall, when the Chants host the Mainland Tournament portion of the EA Sports Maui Invitational. The Chants will entertain St. Francis Brooklyn, Oakland and Louisiana from November 23rd-24th.

The seven NCAA teams that go to Maui for the island bracket of the Maui Invitational will all host opening round games in the third week of November. Coastal Carolina will take part in that when visiting Minnesota on November 19th. CCU rounds out its participation in the tournament when facing St. Francis Brooklyn on the 23rd, and then playing in either the third or first place game on the 24th.

Last year was the Chants' first playing in The HTC Center. Coastal has a 12-4 record in their new home arena.

