Family, friends remember fallen Lumberton Police officer

The Robeson County District Attorney's Office stated Wednesday it will seek the death penalty in the case of the fatal shooting of an off-duty Lumberton Police officer.

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Details are emerging after a police officer was reportedly shot in Lumberton Tuesday morning. Captain Barnes with the Lumberton Police Department tells WMBF News that one officer

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - It's been a year since Lumberton Police Officer Jeremiah Goodson, Jr. made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, friend and family had a chance to honor his memory.

"Jeremiah's gone, but not forgotten," said Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill. "We're going to stick close to his family, keep them in our prayers. God will get them through anything. He'll get you though anything."

Officer Goodson was shot and killed exactly a year ago, on July 17, 2012. He was off duty, but was assisting in apprehending a suspect, Marques Ramon Brown. Brown allegedly shot and killed Goodson, he is still in jail, awaiting trial.

Today, at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton, friends, family, and fellow officers honored Goodson's memory. Among the crowd was his small child, born just a few days after his death.

"The little boy is like a grown man now," Chief McNeill said. "He's trying to take Jeremiah's place. That's what he's trying to do."

Officer Goodson's family is still remembering their son and brother, wearing wristbands marking his end of watch, and buttons with his photo on them.

"He did fight a good fight, every day," said Isis Goodson, his sister. "That gives us peace that Jeremiah lived a good life, and died a good man."

