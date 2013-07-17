Police: 12 packets of meth found in cavity search, 4 arrested

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department arrested four people for distribution of methamphetamine after an officer made a routine traffic stop on Mr. Joe White Ave. on Tuesday around 3:35 a.m.

The police report from the HCPD says that the arresting officer noticed a tag light violation on the vehicle the four suspects were traveling in. When he pulled them over, and approached the car he noticed an open container of beer lying in the rear floor board.

After backup arrived, he approached and ordered each of the arrestees out of the vehicle. The arresting officer noticed, and with the help of dispatch, correctly identified 20-year-old Igor Lourenco, wanted in Massachusetts for armed robbery with extradition, who was suspected to be in the Myrtle Beach area.

"Everybody wants to find somebody who's wanted for armed robbery- whether it's in Horry County or whether it happened in another place. So this officer had that information," Horry County Lieutenant Robert Kegler said.



Justin Myers, a 27-year-old male living in Myrtle Beach was discovered to not have a valid driver's license when the arresting officer ran his information through NCIC and SCDMV.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the officer located a clear plastic bag containing an off-white crystal-like substance in the glove compartment, and two more identical bags in the center console of the vehicle.

Tequenez Wilson, 20-years-old from Myrtle Beach, stated that the beer was his, but the "meth" was not. Each of the arrestees, including the fourth arrestee, 19-year-old Laqueta Harrell from Myrtle Beach, stated that the beer belonged to them but not the "meth," and that they did not know how it was in the vehicle.

During the search-to-arrest, the officer found a very small clear plastic bag containing more of the off-white crystal-like substance in the right-front pant pocket of Wilson. At this point, the officer said he placed all of the suspects under arrest.

Each of the arrestees were transported to the Horry County Detention Center, then strip-searched. During a cavity search by a female deputy, police said they found 12 individually wrapped clear plastic bags with more of the off-white crystal-like substance hidden in Harrell's person.

The total roadside weight of the drugs was 55 grams. The drugs will be placed into an evidence kit and turned into the HCPD evidence division for testing.

James Lovett lives down the street from where the traffic stop took place.

"I think it's a huge problem here. Because we're in the middle of a tourist area. People come down here to celebrate, have fun and all that kind of stuff," Lovett said.



All of the arrestees were charged with distribution of methamphetamine and several traffic violations. The case will be presented before a judge for the drug charges.

