Town of Surfside Beach committee vacancies

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Town of Surfside Beach posted on it's Facebook page about open volunteer roles for the town's committee vacancies.

The Recreation/Special Events Committee has one vacancy. Anyone with a vested interest in the towns recreation and special events program may serve. This committee also makes recommendations to Town Council about town programs and special events.

The Stormwater Committee has one vacancy. Members of this committee discuss and make recommendations on the towns' stormwater system and projects. To fill the role on this committee, town residency is required.

The Construction Board of Adjustments & Appeals has one vacancy. Construction trade skills are a must for anyone looking to fill this role (licensed contractor, engineer, electrician, plumber etc). The committee hears appeals to decisions made by the building department. Town residency is not required.

There are three vacancies on the Senior Citizens Committee. Members of this committee recommend programs and policies to Town Council that promote senior citizen involvement and participation while promoting a senior citizen friendly atmosphere within the town. To fill this committee, town residency is required.

Submissions are accepted until all positions are filled. Interested individuals can submit their name, street address, telephone number, email address and the committee of interest to dherrmann@surfsidebeach.org. Call 843-913-6333 for more information, or if there is no response to a submission.

