The Salt Games features music, contests and more Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Native Sons Salt Games was a free all-day beach event on Sunday that featured a variety of contests, competitions, concerts and entertainment for locals and tourists to enjoy.

WMBF News was a proud sponsor of The Salt Games, which began at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 21 at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach.

"This event is unlike anything Myrtle Beach has ever seen and our goal is to provide local athletes with an outlet to show their stuff and allow tourists the opportunity to participate and engage in what locals get to enjoy on a daily basis," organizers stated on TheSaltGames.com.

The day kicked off with a Yoga Sit on the boardwalk, followed by a Paddleboard Race, Kids' Run, Two-Man Beach Volleyball Tournament, Tug-O-War, Bikini Contest, and fitness competition.

The feature event was The Lifeguard Games, with lifeguards from six beach services around the state battling each other in relay race and one-on-one-drills.

The event also featured Chief Kamu's Fire Dancers, and a moonlight concert series with Jah Creation and Ten Toes Up.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Surfrider Foundation of the Grand Strand.

For more info on The Salt games, head to:

http://www.thesaltgames.com/