HCPD looking for man in connection to stolen golf clubs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to stolen golf clubs.

According to the Horry County Police Department "Official" Facebook page, they are seeking this man in connection to the theft of golf clubs from Legends Golf Course.

Anyone with information that can help identify him is asked to contact Detective Emilie Jackson at 843-915-8048.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.