Verizon invests over $27 million in SC first half of 2013

GREENVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Verizon Wireless announced Tuesday in a news release that it invested over $27 million in South Carolina in the first half of 2013 to improve and expand its wireless broadband and voice networks.

Verizon's coverage in South Carolina spans 27,806 square miles of the state, and the company's high-speed 4G LTE wireless service is now available to more than 97 percent of all South Carolinians.

"Since (the year) 2,000, Verizon has invested $1.2 billion in our network in South Carolina to ensure customers have reliable service and a superior mobile experience," said Jerry Fountain, president of the Verizon Wireless Carolinas/Tennessee region.

Verizon currently employs over 3,700 residents and operates 35 retail store locations and call centers in Charleston, Columbia and Greenville.

