Sales Tax Holiday helps back-to-school-shoppers save

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Want to save money this year when back-to-school shopping? Grab the kids and enjoy Sales Tax Holiday weekend in South Carolina, which will begin Friday, August 2 at 12:01 a.m. and continue through Sunday, August 4 at midnight, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Shoppers can enjoy an exemption of the six percent state sales tax, and any applicable local taxes on the purchase of school supply items. Shoppers will save approximately $3 million over the course of the weekend, according to the SCDOR, and the Sales Tax Holiday also benefits in-state businesses by encouraging taxpayers to do their back-to-school shopping in South Carolina.

During the 14th Annual Sales Tax Holiday, taxes will not be imposed on items such as clothing, shoes, school supplies, book bags, computers, printers, bedspreads and linens. Additionally, computer tablets, portable devices that have computing functions that allow users to access multiple software applications are considered computers and are considered tax-exempt, provided they do not allow users to make telephone calls.

Nonexempt items during the weekend include jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, furniture and items placed on layaway.

For more information about this year's Sales Tax Holiday, including a sample list of exempt and nonexempt items, visit the SCDOR website at www.sctax.org, under the "What's New" section.

