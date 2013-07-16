Back at home: Ramon Sessions returns for basketball camp

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Myrtle Beach native and Charlotte Bobcats guard Ramon Sessions is back on the Grand Strand this week, helping teach the game of basketball right where he learned it, holding his annual camp at Myrtle Beach High School.

The six-year NBA vet is teaching kids from the of ages 5-15 about the game and about pursuing their dreams. Sessions holds camps in several cities throughout the country in the offseason, but the chance to come back home to Myrtle Beach helps this camp stand out against the others.

"This is where it all started, so anytime I can come back, and just give back to the community (I do it)," said Sessions. "Just show the kids, that I remember growing up, running around, playing basketball, just having fun, and I'm just living the dream now, and I just wanted to show them that dreams do come true."

