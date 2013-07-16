A look at fatality reports halfway through Deadly Days of Summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A DUI crash Tuesday took out the traffic light at the backgate intersection nearly the whole day. This is the time of year that more drivers on the road are intoxicated.

The latest numbers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol show that there are more DUI arrests this summer than last year. In fact, there are already about 599 arrests in 2013 compared to 560 in 2012. For the summer months in 2012, there were more than one thousand arrests.

The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer is now halfway through. This is when the SCHP sees the most accidents on the roads. Last year there were more than 30,000 accidents on the roads statewide.

At this point of the Deadly Days of Summer in 2012, there were 122 traffic fatalities statewide, and at this point in 2013 there have been 108, an 11 percent decrease from last year.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.