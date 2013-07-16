Motorcyclist deceased after SUV hits from behind

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was struck by an SUV while slowing down on SC Primary 9 on Tuesday evening, and later died, according to Senior Trooper Bridget Wyant with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the deceased is 57-year-old Richard Irving, from the Red Bluff community of Loris.

Senior Trooper Wyant said two vehicles were involved. Irving was driving a Suzuki motorcycle without a helmet, and the other vehicle was a SUV. Both vehicles were traveling south on SC 9, when the motorcycle slowed and the SUV crashed into the driver from behind.

Irving was ejected from his motorcycle, transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 6:37 p.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was charged with driving "too fast for conditions". He was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the collision.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

