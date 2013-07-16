NMB Mayor: August to be NMB Firefighter Appreciation Month

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley proclaimed August to be "North Myrtle Beach Firefighter Appreciation Month" according to Patrick Dowling, spokesperson of North Myrtle Beach.

The proclamation was made at the July 15 City Council meeting. It highlighted the commitment the North Myrtle Beach firefighters have shown toward raising funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The firefighters' annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign assists the MDA in providing medical services to local clinics, summer camp opportunities, research grants, support groups and public education seminars at no cost to local children or families.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.