Georgetown Co. PD holding checkpoint - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown Co. PD hosting safety checkpoint

GEORGTOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown Police Department said in a news release that they will host a July checkpoint in their county in Friday, July 19.

The checkpoint will be from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on US Highway 17 and Montford Road. 

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly