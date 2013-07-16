MYR: June 2013 statistics compare positively to 2012

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport released statistics showing the number of passengers rose nearly 15 percent during June 2013 over the same period in June 2012.

A grand total of 96,696 passengers arrived into MYR in June 2013, which is 12,353 more than June 2013. So far this year, there have been 390,174 more arriving passengers welcomed into the airport than the same period in 2012, which is more than a 10 percent increase.

MYR spokesperson Kirk Lovell said a perfect storm of good economic factors is driving the increase.

"It's a healthy industry and airlines have started putting back into the marketplace," Lovell said. "They're putting capacity back in the Myrtle Beach International Airport and passengers are responding to that by buying tickets."

"The airline industry as a whole is getting stronger when compared to recent years," Said Michael La Pier, Director of Airports. "As a result of a stronger industry, Myrtle Beach International Airport recorded its second best performing June in airport history."

According to MYR, the passenger growth is the result of the strong market in Myrtle Beach. The airline industry, as a whole, is getting healthy and starting to generate revenue that is above operating costs.

Lovell said MYR can use these numbers as leverage to help try and convince bigger airlines to move to MYrtle Beach.

"We are always aggressively talking to and engaging airlines about why they need to start service here or add capacity into our market," Lovell added.

But Lovell said that is no easy task because MYR is competing for the same airlines with hundreds of airports across the country.

"It's not just us it's other airports doing the exact same thing to them," Added Lovell. "Then airlines take all the information and weigh what is best for them."

Additionally, MYR provided the following percentages comparing arriving passengers by active airline:

Allegiant + 21.8%

Delta Air Lines -6.6%

Spirit Airlines +30.6%

United Airlines +9.4%

US Airways +21.3%

Detailed passenger statistics can be found at www.flymyrtlebeach.com, under "About MYR".

Horry County Department of Airports is always and aggressively engaging potential airline partners for additional air service to new destinations.

