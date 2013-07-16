Less than 10 SC hospitals make 'Best Hospitals' list

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On Tuesday, a report was released on the best hospitals in the country thanks to U.S. News & World Report, which recognized nine South Carolina hospitals.







Two received national recognition: Medical University of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina Children's Hospital. Both are in Charleston.





MUSC got its gold ranking for scoring high in adult and pediatric services. The Children's Hospital earned its gold recognition for offering resources to families.





The seven other state hospitals got what the report calls silver rankings which are for high performance. Mcleod Health in Florence received this silver distinction. According to the report Mcleod Health reduced it's medical mistakes and accidents.





Julie Boscarino moved to Myrtle Beach with her husband a few years back and she admits to not looking into hospitals before she arrived. Boscarino said she was surprised Grand Strand Regional didn't make the list for U.S. News & World Report because of her experience. "He [Julie's husband] was rushed to Grand Strand hospital and he underwent emergency heart surgery and then we found out Grand Strand was the top five in cardiology in the country and that part we were very happy to hear that, but it's not on the list so I was surprised to hear that."





Kim Herring, a Myrtle Beach resident, said she does think the rankings are important. "I have a lot of children and I'm not going to want to take them to some budget hospital," she said. "I want it to be a reputable hospital."





Herring added, "You can be ranked but, it's what people see and the locals are pretty much the ones who tell you, you need to go there or you don't. Numbers are what you read about - it's good, but it's really about your experience. "





The top three in the country according to the report, were Johns Hopkins, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Mayo Clinic.





This is the 24th year U.S. News & World Report have released the best hospital report.

According to the website, U.S. News bases the rankings on mostly objective data.