Consider This: Sports Tourism Focus Continues

If something works, keep doing it. That's what Myrtle Beach is doing by moving one step closer to getting a new sports complex.

Consider This:

It took a lot of work by a lot of people to make this happen, and now Myrtle Beach will soon have a 100,000-sqaure foot indoor sports facility located near the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Construction on the $12 million facility is expected to begin in early 2014 and open a year later.

The focus has been on building facilities to target the outdoor sports tourism market. Our region now has some of the best outdoor sports facilities in the country. The plan is working. This new complex will allow us to tap another sports segment, focusing on indoor sports like basketball and volleyball. It will also accommodate many other indoor sports.

Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said, "The continued growth of sports tourism is undeniable, and this sports complex will only help to position Myrtle Beach as one of the nation's premier sports tourism destinations." He's right. And once the indoor facility is built cities in our region should look at constructing other sports venues. If we build it, they will come… and the sports tourism dollars will follow.

