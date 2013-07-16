Bicyclist struck by car July 2 dies Monday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist that was struck by a car earlier this month died Monday at the Grand Strand Regional Medical center.

Anthony Mark Golinkski, a 28-year-old man from Myrtle Beach, died at 3:20 p.m., said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. Golinkski was struck by a car on July 2 on Holmestown Road

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said he is not aware of any charges being filed. He said it was determined that both the bicyclist and the driver of the car were at fault.

