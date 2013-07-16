Southwood Drive to be closed for repairs

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Public Works will close Southwood Drive in the Southwood subdivision in the Surfside Beach portion of Horry County at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 22 for repairs.

Depending on weather conditions, the road is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

Residents with homes beyond 1624 Southwood Drive will use Coventry Road for entry and exit.

For more information, contact Horry County Public Works at 843-915-5410.

