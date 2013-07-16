Dillon man shot in home invasion, one arrested and charged

Devonte Wheeler was arrested and charged for the home invasion. Source: Dillon County Sheriff's Office

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has been charged with attempted murder and burglary after Dillon County deputies say committed a home invasion with two others, which led to the shooting of a Dillon man.

Devonte Wheeler was arrested and charged for the home invasion that occurred on Sand Dollar Drive, near Pee Dee Church road in Dillon on Saturday night, officials confirmed.

A 23-year-old man is recovered after being shot during the incident, said Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff's Office.

Two others were involved, but they got away, Arnette confirmed. Wheeler was arrested and charged with attempted murder and burglary.

