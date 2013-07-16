Oceanfront named one of 'America's most awesome boardwalks'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach's Oceanfront Boardwalk and Promenade has made Budget Travel magazine's list of "America's Most Awesome Boardwalks."

The four-year-old boardwalk is listed alongside Coney Island in New York and the Santa Monica Pier in California.

The magazine mentions the Family Kingdom amusement park, the Skywheel, the slingshot and the Twist n' Shot rollercoaster.

View the full article on NBC.com here:

http://www.today.com/travel/americas-most-awesome-boardwalks-6C10642338

Since the boardwalk was created on our coast, businesses along it are seeing a jump in revenue and are taking pride in the national recognition.

"I hope we're a part of that reason because the more the businesses put things down here, the more they upgrade, the more we will get recognized and the more people will be down here to enjoy the boardwalk," said Kyle Mitchell, the owner of Shark Attack Adventure Golf.

Mitchell said the boardwalk is the reason he built his business on busy Ocean Blvd.

Many stores are taking advantage of their oceanfront property.

Sharkey's Beach Bar recently opened a upper deck for diners to enjoy the ocean view.

"The view attracts people. The come straight off the boardwalk or straight off the beach to come grab something to eat," said Martha Goodwin, an employee with Sharkey's.

