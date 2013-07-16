SC school coach accused of shoplifting equipment

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - The baseball coach at Blue Ridge High School has been arrested on charges of shoplifting two baseball bats and a glove from a Spartanburg store.

Greenville County School spokeswoman Susan Clarke says 38-year-old Travis Bruce Henson has been employed at the school since January 2012. Henson also taught social studies at the school north of Greer.

Henson has been placed on leave while the case is investigated.

A police report says two baseball bats and a glove were concealed in bags and removed from the store without being paid for Monday morning.

Police say the man had returned the merchandise to the store when he was confronted by store officials and arrested by police.

It was unclear if Henson has an attorney.

