"The Color Run" 5k coming to Myrtle Beach soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Runners, walkers and anyone interested in being doused head-to-toe in all the colors of the rainbow might be excited to learn the 5k phenomenon that has swept the nation, known as The Color Run, is coming to Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Favorite colors don't matter because chances are, runners will be wearing all the colors of the rainbow once across the finish line of The Color Run, which is coming to Broadway at the Beach November 9, 2013.

Registration began Monday, July 15 for the 3.1 mile, known as the "Happiest 5k on the Planet." At each kilometer, runners are doused from head to toe in a variety of different colors.

The Color Run began in January 2012, and by the end of 2013 is expected to grow from 50 to 100 events, and from 600,000 runners to over a million.

The only two rules for The Color Run are to wear white at the starting line, and finish plastered in red, blue, green, purple and everything else in between.

For more information, go to http://thecolorrun.com/myrtle-beach/.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.