SCDPS releases weekend fatality report

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported three people were killed on South Carolina highways over the weekend between 6 p.m. Friday, July 12 and midnight on Sunday, July 14.

A seatbelt was not worn in two of the three deaths. As of July 14, the SCDPS reports 363 deaths on South Carolina highways in 2013, which compares to 451 deaths in the same period in 2012.

Of the 363 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2013, 152 were not wearing seat belts.

Through midnight July 14, 38 pedestrians, 55 motorcyclists and six bicyclists have died on state roads and highways.

