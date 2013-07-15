Flooding effects may be long term

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The rain has stopped, but the water hasn't gone anywhere around the Waccamaw River. While the river's crested, many people in the area wonder what the long term effects of the flood will be.

"It's just unbelievable the water's that high," said Billy Johnson, who crossed flooded roads to get to his brother-in-law. "You've got cars down here flooded, got water going into the houses, it's just unbelievable."

The water has receded some since the Waccamaw River crested over the weekend, but homes are still completely surrounded by water, and some even have water going into lower bedrooms and garages.

Steve Kahn with Full Steam Ahead says floodwaters like these will leave more than just structural damage or the threat of mold. Kahn says if water has gotten into a single electrical outlet, it could have dangerous and expensive consequences. He says FSA has been preparing for a number of extra calls once the floodwaters subside.

"The water's been rising up slowly," said Horry County Public Works Deputy Engineer Andy Markunas. "It's saturating all these areas, then it will drain out."

Once this water drains, however, it could create an even bigger problem. Horry County's water table is abnormally high, due to the flooding. Once flooded areas drain and dry out, there's a strong possibility for sinkholes to form on affected roads, similar to the large sinkhole that stopped traffic on I-26 last week in Charleston.

However, Markunas says while there is a possibility for sinkholes, history in Horry County has shown it may not be a huge issue. After heavy flooding in Floyd, Markunas points out Horry County's roads had sustained minimal damage.

