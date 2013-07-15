City of Florence looks for businesses to fill new incubator

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The City of Florence is now looking for small businesses to fill the businesses incubator located in the heart of downtown.

City of Florence Councilman, Robby Hill is the Chairman for the Downtown Business Incubator Commission. Hill says the commission is looking for all types of businesses to fill the 11,000 square foot incubator located on Dargan Street.

"The plans for the business incubator calls for our partners to give regular training classes. So we are going to provided one on one mentorships and group mentorship's for these companies that are in this incubator, as well as education that is important to what they are doing, and how they can grow their businesses as managers and owners."

Hill added, right now the city is not looking for restaurants because there is not enough space inside of current incubator.

"Space is the main thing we are providing…Internet, telephone services and the expertise of our Business Incubator Executive Director," said Hill.

The city is currently looking to hire an Executive Director who will oversee the six small businesses that will be housed inside of the incubator.

"It's a very important role and it requires some hands on expertise, that we need somebody to provide the young companies starting up in downtown Florence," said Hill

Hill says the person to fill the Executive Director role will serve as a mentor, and provide day to day support to the small business inside of the incubator.

Right now, the commission is looking into incubating business over the period of 18 to 36 months. Hill said, that time frame could change on a case by case basis.

Officials say the goal of this incubator is to dissect each of the small businesses that will fill the space and figure out what can be done to help those businesses' grow and one day give back to the economy in Florence.

Right now the commission is taking applications for any small businesses interested in the incubator. Below is a link to that application.

http://www.florencedowntown.com/about/ndic/

