Log truck driver taken to hospital after crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The driver of a log truck was sent to the hospital after his truck overturned in the highway.

Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the truck overturned after running off the road on Highway 701 near Choppee Road.

The highway was closed after the crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m., but was completely reopened to traffic just before 6 p.m. Highway patrolmen on the scene set up a small detour for drivers trying to avoid the area.

Collins adds that the driver was transported to a hospital in Georgetown. His condition is unknown, but Collins says he was responsive and talking to authorities.

