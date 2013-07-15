Stabbing suspect gets $30,000 bond

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A $30,000 bond has been set for the suspect in a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

The Horry County Police report states the stabbing victim and his father drove to met EMS and police officers after the man was wounded at a home on Horry Road.

The man had been stabbed in the right side, hip and chest. He was transported to the hospital via helicopter, but not before giving a suspect description to the police.

Adam Eugene Dewald has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. His bond was set at $30,000.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.