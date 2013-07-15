NC kidnapping suspect found in Conway home - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NC kidnapping suspect found in Conway home

Jose Jesus Cecena-Martinez (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Jose Jesus Cecena-Martinez (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police have arrested a man accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen girl in North Carolina.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina contacted Horry County Police on July 13, stating a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped from their area, and residing with her alleged abductor in the Conway area.

The NC sheriff's office said cell phone tracking showed the teen and 47-year-old Jose Jesus Cecena-Martinez were near Old Reaves Ferry Road. Cecena-Martinez was said to be armed with a handgun.

Police began their search for Cecena-Martinez and the teen girl on Price Park Lane, the police report states. Officers questioned a man who claimed no one was his home besides his wife and kids, though neighbors directed police to that house.

Those officers then heard a sound from a bedroom in that home and discovered Cecena-Martinez and the teen girl.

In the report, the young girl stated, "that she was not kidnapped and that she left with [Cecena-Martinez] voluntarily. [She] appeared to believe she was in love with [Cecena-Martinez] and was four months pregnant with his child."

The teen was taken to the police station to wait for a family member. Cecena-Martinez was handcuffed and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center to await extradition on charges for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

While in custody, Cecena-Martinez admitted to selling his truck and his gun for the money to relocate to Mexico with the teen.

