Boil Water Advisory lifted in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Boil Water Advisory issued for the residents of Timmonsville has been lifted.

On Monday, July 15, everyone living in Timmonsville was advised to vigorously boil water for at least one minute before cooking or drinking.

Interim Town Administrator Mary Bines said a water line broke, and it was located near a broken sewer line. At that time, no one had reported any contamination.

The town was working to correct the problem. On Thursday, July 18, the town announced residents would no longer be required to boil water before drinking or cooking. Administrator Bines assured that the lines were intensely flushed and bacteria samples collected.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.