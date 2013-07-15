Marine bite sends man to hospital

LITCHFIELD, SC (WMBF) - A man was sent to the hospital after being bitten by a marine animal at Litchfield Beach.

Midway Fire Rescue Chief James Crawford says the man was in waist deep water in South Litchfield near Norris Drive Monday afternoon. He was bitten on the foot by a marine animal, and the marks indicate it may have been a shark.

The man was transported to Waccamaw Hospital for treatment. His name and current condition have not been released.

