Pets from flooded areas fill Horry Co. Animal Care Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several pets from the flooded residential areas in Horry County have been taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center.

The care center says the animals brought in can only be held there for five days without positive identification, so they urge anyone who may be missing a pet to give them a call.

Kelly Bonome, Operations Manager from the Horry County Animal Care Center says there have been five animals turned in from flooded areas, but none of them have been claimed. Those animals include:

2 Husky mix dogs from Lees Landing

2 cats from Old Reeves Ferry

1 Labrador Retriever from Copperhead Road, near Pitch Landing

None of those animals are microchipped, and if not identified in five days, they will be put down.

The center is at 110 percent to 120 percent capacity right now. During Hurricane Floyd, 500 animals were taken in. Approximately 30 were claimed.

The Horry County Animal Care Center is on Industrial Park Road in Conway. You can call them at 843.915.5172.

