Several booked for drinking in bar after close

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several people are facing charges after police say they were caught drinking in a bar after hours.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to a bar on the 200 block of North Kings Highway around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

They found 34-year-old Princess Alita Robinson and 46-year-old Frank Isom III drinking alcohol after the venue had closed. Both were arrested and charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol.

Laini Nicole Thompson was also arrested and charged with the sale of beer or wine. Her arrest report says she was serving Bud Light bottles in red solo cups.

Larry Anderson was also arrested at that location. The report for his arrest states he was near the pool tables inside the bar with a hand rolled cigar.

Anderson has been charged with possession of 28g (1 oz) or less or marijuana.

