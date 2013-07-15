Vending machines damaged at Myrtle Beach attraction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police in Myrtle Beach are looking for a male suspect who allegedly damaged vending machines at a Grand Strand attraction.

The security alarm at NASCAR Speedpark on Highway 17 Bypass went off around 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 14. Police that responded found three Coca-Cola machines with damage.

Money slots were damaged on two of the machines, and all three were apparently opened with a metal prying object. Nothing else at the speed park appeared to be tampered.

The suspect is described as a medium built white male between 25 and 35 years old. He weighs between160 to 180 pounds, standing between 5'9" and 6' tall. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police.