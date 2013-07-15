Woman reports cell phone stolen from hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are looking for a suspect after a woman reported items missing from her hotel room.

That woman claimed she left her hotel room at the Sand Castle South on South Ocean Boulevard, and returned three hours later to discover her cell phone missing.

The police report states there were no signs of forced entry, but the latch on the sliding glass door was broken.

No suspect description was available. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police.

