Suspect threatens police with pepper spray, knife - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect threatens police with pepper spray, knife

Diego Rodriguez-Acosta (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department) Diego Rodriguez-Acosta (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 20-year-old is facing charges after police say he threatened them with pepper spray and a knife.

According to the arrest report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to a complaint on 30th Avenue North Sunday around 11:15 a.m.

They found 20-year-old Diego Rodriguez-Acosta, who had allegedly damaged his neighbor's window, his grandfather's truck and two outdoor chairs.

The report states Rodriguez-Acosta threatened the officers on the scene with a carpet knife and pepper spray.

Once taken into custody, he was charged with two counts of malicious injury to property and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Special

More Crime on WMBFNews.com

Updated:

Click for more mugshots See "Horry County's Most Wanted" More>>

Powered by Frankly