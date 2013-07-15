Suspect threatens police with pepper spray, knife

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 20-year-old is facing charges after police say he threatened them with pepper spray and a knife.

According to the arrest report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to a complaint on 30th Avenue North Sunday around 11:15 a.m.

They found 20-year-old Diego Rodriguez-Acosta, who had allegedly damaged his neighbor's window, his grandfather's truck and two outdoor chairs.

The report states Rodriguez-Acosta threatened the officers on the scene with a carpet knife and pepper spray.

Once taken into custody, he was charged with two counts of malicious injury to property and resisting arrest.

