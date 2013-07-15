2 men turn themselves in after seeing themselves on WMBF News

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men turned themselves in to the Horry County Sheriff's Office after seeing themselves on WMBF News, and a female suspect was located last week, according officials with the department.

Travis Gamble, 32, turned himself into authorities Friday morning, less than 24 hours after he was featured on "Horry County's Most Wanted." Gamble was arrested for criminal domestic violence twice. He didn't show up for court to face charges after his arrest on June 12. Police allege he burst into a bathroom and bit a woman after fighting with her. He was last known to live on Highway 90 in Conway.

James Washington, 41, was wanted for failure to pay child support, and was featured two weeks ago on WMBF News' "Horry County's Most Wanted." He turned himself into sheriff's officials at about 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, stating he did not know he had a warrant until he saw himself on television.

Another "Most Wanted" suspect, Candice Lewis, was located last week by Horry County Sheriff's Office. Lewis was wanted for failure to pay child support and burglary. This 30-year-old white female is accused of going lot to lot-to-rob mobile homes in Conway last July.

