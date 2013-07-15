Otis facility in Florence evacuated due to bomb threat

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A possible bomb threat at the Otis Elevator manufacturing facility in Florence forced the evacuation of all employees Monday morning, a witness at the scene told WMBF News.

An all-clear has since been issued, and employees have re-entered the building, according to WMBF News reporter Ken Baker at the scene.



The West Florence Fire Department Fire Marshal confirmed that this morning, a housekeeper received a call stating two bombs would be detonated in the building at 8 a.m.



A witness told WMBF News they were notified by human resources at about 8:35 a.m. that everyone needed to evacuate the building due to a bomb threat. WMBF News has also learned that Florence County Sheriff's deputies and bomb-sniffing dogs were called to the scene.

The facility in Florence is a 423,000 square-foot building for Otis' U.S. elevator manufacturing operations, according to the company's website.

