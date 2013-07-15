MBPD: Woman arrested for attacking boyfriend with broom

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 53-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was arrested Sunday evening for domestic violence, allegedly after attacking her boyfriend with a broom, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Birgit Knoop was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal domestic violence for assaulting her live-in boyfriend with a broom after he put a cigarette out on her daughter's piano, the report states.

Knoop is currently awaiting trial in MBPD jail.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

