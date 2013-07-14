Peaceful vigil held in MB for Trayvon Martin

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Local entertainment groups hostED a prayer service/candlelight vigil Monday evening in response to the George Zimmerman 2nd degree murder case verdict.

Nearly 100 people showed up to the even at Chapin park.

Jonathan Blye, AKA DJ Roc, a local promoter and former Kiss FM DJ says he started to organize the vigil as soon as he heard the not guilty verdict but he says the rally is not about the verdict.

"We can't do something with the verdict but we can do something to change what's going on in our own community," says Blye.

Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in Florida during an altercation in 2012. The not-guilty verdict in the high profile case has sparked rallies across the country. Some have even ended in arrests. Myrtle Beach police say they don't have anything special planned in terms of presence for the rally. The city says they expect it to be a peaceful event.

Organizers would like everyone who attends the event to wear hooded sweatshirts and bring candles. They are also asking for all DJ's, promoters, business, church and community leaders to attend the event.

