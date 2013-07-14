Construction projects, homes seeing problems from rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The constant rain has been having a big effect on the area, and some construction projects have been dealing with big delays.

The rain has slowed one building project by a month. It has also slowed the South Carolina Department of Transportation when it comes to keeping up with road maintenance, because this is the time of year when roads are worked on the most. Unfortunately, there is nothing contractors and workers with construction projects can do about it.

On top of this, business construction projects that are being slowed and cannot open are slowing the economy. One contractor said he has not seen weather like this in 20 years in the Grand Strand, and he'd rather take the heat.

"I would take 130 degree and dry weather all day long because I'm still working 7 days a week," said Bill Dallis, a local contractor. "This rain can bring me to a stop. The heat? I can cool my men down. This rain absolutely kills us."

All it takes is 15 minutes of rainfall to bring construction to a halt. Workers have been finding creative ways to keep projects going when it pours.

The rain is also causing bugs to be more active this summer, because when it rains, bugs seek shelter. Ants, palmetto bugs, earwigs and more are looking for places to go.

