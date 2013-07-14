International Adoption: a local family’s story of growing

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – After reading about the orphan crisis in Africa, it didn't take the Crawford family long to decide to adopt from Ethiopia. But their journey is far from over.

"Our motivation was never if we could have biological or not, it was more than that," explained Victor Crawford, the proud father of two boys.

They explain part of their reason was simple human nature.

"We evaluated what our faith really looks like in the real world. Showing compassion and love, that's our motivation," said Crawford.

Another reason for adopting internationally came from Crawford spending time abroad during a mission trip. Adoption wasn't something the couple originally planned on. But spending time in the orphanages of Honduras opened their eyes to an international need.

"They have basic needs; a roof, food, and love. We want to provide that," said Crawford.

Now, the Crawford's are defining what it means to be a blended family. They adopted their first son, Josiah, from Guatemala when he was about 4 years old. A few years later, they had a biological son named Miles.

Biological or not, the two boys are brothers.

They want to continue growing their blended family.

"When Miles got to the age where we thought we could handle another one, we thought ‘let's start this journey, start this process again,"explained Crawford.

That journey first began here in the states, with the Crawfords trying to adopt in America.

"But after three years of no placement, we decided to move forward again with international," explained Victor's wife, Robin Crawford.

When they learned about the need in Ethiopia, the couple decided to double their family.

"We found two brothers, two siblings who needed a home,"said Crawford.

"The oldest is 8, the youngest is 3. They've been in an orphanage for about 8 months. Their biological father passed away," explained Mrs. Crawford.

Legally, the two boys are already part of the family. But it will be weeks until they are united as a family under one roof.

The waiting has Robin Crawford feeling like an expectant mother. It's hard for her knowing they are her babies, but she doesn't have them home with her, yet.

"It's very difficult, it's something that consumes you all the time," she expressed.

The family recently met the brothers in Ethiopia. They are waiting for the U.S. Embassy to decide a date they can go back again, and hope this time, the boys will be coming back home with them.

