NMB prepares for 6-day Junior SOS shag event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) –Junior SOS kicks off Tuesday July 16 and will run through Sunday, July 21 as throngs of Juniors and their parents are grandparents hit the streets of North Myrtle Beach.

The six day event features workshops for Junior dancers on every level, social dancing at area clubs and miles of smiles from attendees, according to a news release from the Junior Shag Association.

Potential dancers between the ages of zero and 21 are invited to North Myrtle Beach. Membership for Juniors and adults is $10 and includes a tee shirt, a lanyard and a Junior SOS card. Junior members have access to an array of workshops and social dancing sites. Junior SOS is a great opportunity for beginners to learn basic steps, and competitors to hone their skills.

The event schedule is listed on idancemobile.com, where workshop reminders can be received on smartphone's.

Highlights of the events this year include a dance demonstration for residents at Myrtle Beach manor, a 1998 time-capsule opening at North Myrtle Beach Museum, and a shoe salon sponsored by the Ellen Taylor Foundation for Junior Shaggers.

Visit www.JuniorShaggers.com to preregister or for more information.

